Snow for Some, Rain for Most

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Rain (and some snow) is continuing to fall across the region, as will be the case for most of today. The radar as of about 4:00AM is showing mostly rain for the area. The only places where it’s cold enough to produce snow are Clayton (Union County, NM), Dalhart, and other places northwestward. This will be the case for most of the day today. It is possible that Amarillo could see a changeover late tonight into early tomorrow morning on the backside of the system, but any snow accumulations would be minimal. However, the aforementioned places cold enough to produce snow could see several inches out of this system. Some scattered rain and snow showers will be possible tomorrow before we mostly dry out for the weekend.

