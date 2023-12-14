Ruben on the Road: Museum educating area about the life and legacy of Jimmy Dean

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Plainview and visits the Jimmy Dean Museum where he learns about the life and legacy of Jimmy Dean.

Kaylyn Bean, director of the Mabee Regional Heritage Center, says the museum celebrates the life and legacy of Plainview’s hometown hero Jimmy Dean.

“He was born in this area in 1928, and he stayed here for a good 16 years before he joined the Merchant Marines,” said Bean.

Bean says he was important to the local community because he developed his Southern charm and his quick wit from the area.

“So the things that he became known for, that he became famous for, you know, really came from this area,” said Bean.

In return, Bean says he came back to his roots and he really supported the community.

He really helped jumpstart the whole genre of country music, Bean says.

“It really wasn’t a thing then, and he actually has the first gold record for country music for his single ‘Big Bad John.’ And from there, he kind of went further and had his own TV shows,” said Bean.

He was an entertainer, and he helped start the career of many different musical artists.

“He definitely came from very humble beginnings. You know, he learned how to play piano in a local church. He kind of started off with nothing, with a mom who was a single parent, you know, just trying to get by,” said Bean.

Bean says he even had to drop out of high school to help support his family. He started working at a very early age.

“So it’s really just a beautiful story of kind of coming from that, and really making it big, but then also giving back to where he came from,” said Bean.

Dean was born in Olton, which is close by, and he lived in Seth Ward, a community around the area. But he always said that Plainview was his hometown, Bean says.

“There really isn’t, you know, other than sausage — younger generations don’t know, you know, kind of who he was and why he was so amazing and how important he is for this area,” said Bean. “And so that really helps kind of put all that together.”

