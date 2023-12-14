Who's Hiring?
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Dangerous road conditions have caused two accidents in Union County tonight.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a two vehicle accident occurred around 5:15 p.m. MST on Highway 56, approximately 15 to 20 miles from Clayton. At the time of this accident, officials reported zero visibility.

Another crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. MST on Highway 87 near Royce Road. No injuries were reported with this crash.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to please watch your speed, do not drive unless you absolutely have to and use extreme caution if you do, as road conditions are dangerous in the area.

