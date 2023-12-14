Randall star Jordyn Gove continuing volleyball career at Valparaiso

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall volleyball star Jordyn Gove celebrated her commitment to Valparaiso University where she’ll continue her volleyball career.

The Lady Raiders outside hitter has been one of the best volleyball players in the Texas Panhandle for the last two years, taking home the 2022 4A State MVP award and being named to the All-State team again this past season.

“Whenever I was getting recruited I kind of just wanted to say I want to play at the highest level I could and be somewhere that felt like a family and not a business.” Gove said. “This was really the school that felt like home to me. I’m so excited to play at the next level and I couldn’t be more grateful for these people around me.”

Valparaiso volleyball is coming off its fourth straight winning season. Beacons head coach Carin Avery will be entering her 23rd season at the helm.

