Palo Duro Canyon State Park trails closed due to heavy rainfall

By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced closures on their hiking trails due to heavy rainfall.

The park says that because of muddy conditions and the need to keep the integrity of their trail systems, they will close.

The 16 mile park road loop will remain open to tourists, but the park encourages travelers to stay dry and warm when visiting the park.

For the latest information on the rain and possible snow, CLICK HERE.

12/14/23 @ 9 a.m. Rain has returned to the canyon! We received nearly an inch of rain on the canyon rim and floor....

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, December 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

