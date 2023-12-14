Palo Duro Canyon State Park trails closed due to heavy rainfall
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced closures on their hiking trails due to heavy rainfall.
The park says that because of muddy conditions and the need to keep the integrity of their trail systems, they will close.
The 16 mile park road loop will remain open to tourists, but the park encourages travelers to stay dry and warm when visiting the park.
