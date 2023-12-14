Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says

FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Tony Keith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Defense attorneys for two men who stole items from a Kohl’s store in Colorado suggested their clients should face lesser charges because the items they took were on sale.

According to a news release Tuesday from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Michael Green and 37-year-old Byron Bolden were sentenced to jail after stealing from a Kohl’s store in Parker.

The DA’s office said Green and Bolden stole clothing and high-end KitchenAid appliances.

Surveillance video helped identify the suspects, who pleaded not guilty.
Surveillance video helped identify the suspects, who pleaded not guilty.(18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

Surveillance video helped identify the suspects, who pleaded not guilty.

At trial, defense attorneys suggested to the jury that their clients should only face a lesser misdemeanor charge because some of the items they stole were on sale.

However, both men were convicted of felony theft. Green was sentenced to 15 months in prison while Bolden was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

“Just because an item is ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s free to steal, and these defendants now get to think about this lesson in jail and prison,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement.

In Colorado, theft under $2,000 is a misdemeanor offense while theft between $2,000 and $5,000 is a Class 6 felony. According to the DA’s office, the value of the items stolen was $2,094.98.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues Thursday, some wet snow may mix in
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced closures on their hiking trails due to heavy rainfall.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trails closed due to heavy rainfall
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
11 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a first responder and a grieving parent reflect
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
Bull on tracks at train station delays rail traffic outside New York
Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.
Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon