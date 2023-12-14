Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues Thursday, some wet snow may mix in

By Shelden Breshears, Kevin Selle and Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain will continue across the most Panhandles most of today. Some wet snow may mix in across the central Panhandle late in the day and Thursday night.

First Alert for accumulating snow across the northern Panhandle on Thursday.
First Alert for accumulating snow across the northern Panhandle on Thursday.(KFDA)

Look for primarily rain across the Panhandle through the day on Thursday. By late afternoon some snow will mix in from near I-40 to the north. The greater impacts with be across the north with a couple inches possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay near and just above freezing which means roads should not be a big problems until late Thursday night.

Snow will be more likely and have a greater impact, including some covered roads in the Winter Storm Warning area. As for Amarillo, A very quick changeover to snow is possible, but no major accumulations or impacts are expected at this time.

As always, you can find your latest local forecast here, as it will likely update several times today.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have snow pictures you would like to share with us? Submit them here for a chance to be featured online and on TV:

