Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Family Support Services preparing to celebrate 14th annual Mardi Gras Party fundraiser in February

Family Support Services is getting ready to celebrate it’s 14th annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser...
Family Support Services is getting ready to celebrate it’s 14th annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Party in February(Text Image; Joette Campbell)
By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early bird tickets for the Family Support Services Mardi Gras Party fundraiser in February are available now.

The Mardi Gras Party fundraiser will feature a vibrant mix of dinner, casino games, auctions, and live music at the Civic Center in February.

The fundraiser promises an enjoyable experience while supporting Family Support Services.

“There’s like more than 800 people who come to this party. You’re going to have a great time and you’re going to be supporting a really good cause. Family Support Services has been serving this community for more than 120 years, and our fundraisers are really important to be able to do the work that we do,” said Brandi Reed, director of education, Family Support Services.

FSS provides many services from veteran’s resources, domestic violence, sexual assault survivors, human trafficking survivors, emergency safe shelter, prevention and intervention service services.

“I love this agency, I love what we do. I would just encourage you to take out your beads and come party with us on February 3,” said Reed.

The event will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Heritage Room. All funds are set to benefit every area of Family Support Services.

Early bird tickets are available until Dec. 31 on the Silent Action Pro website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues Thursday, some wet snow may mix in
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

The Travis 6th Reptile Club will be hosting its Reptile Expo this weekend.
Travis 6th Reptile Club hosting Reptile Expo this weekend
Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’
Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens’ Christmas in the Gardens event will be closed Thursday,...
Winter weather causing event cancellations
Ruben makes a stop in Plainview and visits the Jimmy Dean Museum where he learns about the...
Ruben on the Road: Museum educating area about the life and legacy of Jimmy Dean