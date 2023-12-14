Family Support Services preparing to celebrate 14th annual Mardi Gras Party fundraiser in February

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early bird tickets for the Family Support Services Mardi Gras Party fundraiser in February are available now.

The Mardi Gras Party fundraiser will feature a vibrant mix of dinner, casino games, auctions, and live music at the Civic Center in February.

The fundraiser promises an enjoyable experience while supporting Family Support Services.

“There’s like more than 800 people who come to this party. You’re going to have a great time and you’re going to be supporting a really good cause. Family Support Services has been serving this community for more than 120 years, and our fundraisers are really important to be able to do the work that we do,” said Brandi Reed, director of education, Family Support Services.

FSS provides many services from veteran’s resources, domestic violence, sexual assault survivors, human trafficking survivors, emergency safe shelter, prevention and intervention service services.

“I love this agency, I love what we do. I would just encourage you to take out your beads and come party with us on February 3,” said Reed.

The event will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Heritage Room. All funds are set to benefit every area of Family Support Services.

Early bird tickets are available until Dec. 31 on the Silent Action Pro website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.