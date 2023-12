AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens’ Christmas in the Gardens event will be closed Thursday, December 14.

According to a post from the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, the event is closed due to the weather.

Christmas in the Gardens will reopen Friday, December 15.

The event will continue nightly through December 23.

