Bushland stand out Jayce Ornelas signs her NLI to continue her softball career at Paris Junior College

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland softball and volleyball stand out Jayce Ornelas signed her national letter of intent Thursday morning to continue her softball and academic career at Paris Junior College in Paris, Tx.

Ornelas is a varsity letterman in both softball and volleyball. She has earned all-district accolades for both sports during her time so far as a Lady Falcon. In her junior season, the Lady Falcon softball team made a playoff run all the way to the regional semifinals.

Playing colligate softball has always been a dream for Ornelas.

“Ever since I was a little girl, my dad has coached me and it made me fall in love with the sport,” Ornelas said. “My club, my select coaches, they have been wonderful to me. They have taught me new ways, how to appreciate the game, how to play the game, and I just love the girls. It’s always just been a really big accomplishment too to play.”

Choosing where to play can sometimes me a hard decision for an athlete, but committing to Paris was a no brainer for Ornelas.

“The environment, the coaches, just the place really. I love the feel, it was so beautiful. Just seeing how everything worked, the facility was so nice, and I got to tour. That is what just really tied it all together,” Ornelas said.

Paris Junior College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. They are part of the Region XIV Athletic Conference.

Paris Junior College is in Paris, Tx, Northeast of Dallas.

