The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center unveils logo that represents mission
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center unveiled their new logo at their annual Christmas Reception today, according to a news release.

“Our new logo embodies the team of professionals, from multiple disciplines, who surround a child at the most stressful time in her or his life -- after witnessing violence or experiencing sexual or physical abuse. The heard at the center of the design signifies our core value of compassion. The refreshed color scheme invokes childhood, depicting our commitment that services provided will help children become children again,” said The Bridge Executive Director Shelly Bohannon.

Guests at the event may tour the agency to learn more about services provided to over 1,000 Panhandle children and their non-offending family members annually.

According to the release, the unveiling of the logo and program including donor recognition and awards was held today at 5 p.m.

“At the reception, we will honor donors who make fulfilling our mission possible, as well as team members and volunteers who care deeply about our Panhandle kids,” said Bohannon.

