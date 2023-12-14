Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is featuring “In Our Own Words: Native Impressions” starting this Saturday.

The exhibition will be displayed from December 16 through March 17 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

This exhibition features portraits of Indigenous people. Each portrait was created by printmaker Daniel Heyman and graphic designer Lucy Ganje.

Heyman and Ganje’s process included interviewing the 12 subjects, receiving support from four Indigenous Nations and production by a printing team and papermaker.

The collection was printed in North Dakota on handmade paper created from the pulp of trees grown on local reservations.

The individuals share their lives as activists, educators, entrepreneurs, politicians, veterans, and parents. They discuss family history, climate change and the legacy of forced assimilation.

