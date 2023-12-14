Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’

Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’
Amarillo Museum of Art to feature ‘In Our Own Words: Native Impressions’(Amarillo Museum of Art)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is featuring “In Our Own Words: Native Impressions” starting this Saturday.

The exhibition will be displayed from December 16 through March 17 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

This exhibition features portraits of Indigenous people. Each portrait was created by printmaker Daniel Heyman and graphic designer Lucy Ganje.

Heyman and Ganje’s process included interviewing the 12 subjects, receiving support from four Indigenous Nations and production by a printing team and papermaker.

The collection was printed in North Dakota on handmade paper created from the pulp of trees grown on local reservations.

The individuals share their lives as activists, educators, entrepreneurs, politicians, veterans, and parents. They discuss family history, climate change and the legacy of forced assimilation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues Thursday, some wet snow may mix in
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens’ Christmas in the Gardens event will be closed Thursday,...
Christmas in the Gardens closed Thursday due to weather
Ruben makes a stop in Plainview and visits the Jimmy Dean Museum where he learns about the...
Ruben on the Road: Museum educating area about the life and legacy of Jimmy Dean
Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced closures on their hiking trails due to heavy rainfall.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trails closed due to heavy rainfall