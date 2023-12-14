Amarillo mental health nonprofits teaming up to collect Christmas donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas Panhandle and Agape Center are working together to make sure their adult members have a gift this Christmas.

The nonprofits are local resources for adults seeking guidance and support while working on their mental health.

Agape Center provides a safe space where members can take art classes, do yoga and go on social outings.

The center and NAMI both talk about the importance of reducing stress for adults during the holidays and say that 1 in 5 people are affected with mental health concerns.

“The holidays are really hard for people struggling with depression and associated illnesses and it’s a time for us I think to really open our hearts and be generous to those in need in our community,” said President of Nami Texas Panhandle Margie Netherton.

The organizations are requesting donations for their adult angel tree this Christmas season. The tree began with 30 members in need of a gift, and they currently have 13 angels left on the tree.

“One woman cried one year; the NAMI angel tree gift was the only gift she received that year,” said Netherton.

Wrapped gifts can be dropped off before Monday at Lowndes Hall at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on South Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.