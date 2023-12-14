Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College: Southwest 24th Avenue to be closed for construction beginning tomorrow

Amarillo College receives Texas Mutual safety education grant of $100,000
(Source: Amarillo College)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest 24th avenue will be blocked off between the Washington Street entrance and South Jackson Street for the construction of Amarillo College’s new roundabout starting tomorrow, December 15.

The proposed timeline for the roundabout construction is between 90 to 100 days.

Amarillo College encourages faculty and staff to arrive early to secure parking, find walkways across 24th Avenue at allotted locations, consider parking in Lot 1 for most availability and do not park in spots marked “No Parking” or “45 Minute Visitor Parking.”

Amarillo College thanks everyone for their patience and look forward to a newer, better campus in a short time.

