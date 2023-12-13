Wintry Blast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Primarily rain with some snow mixed in for Thursday. Off and on showers, even some thunder, will continue Wednesday night and Thursday across the Panhandle. The northern parts of the region, including the Oklahoma Panhandle will see some snow mix in with 2-4″ possible through the day. Later Thursday afternoon and Thursday night some snow is possible as far south as Amarillo and I-40 with a dusting to 1″ possible. Temperatures will stay near freezing and impact to roads will be minimal near I-40 with some light wet snow accumulation possible across the northern Panhandle. Precipitation will continue Thursday night and end from west to east early Friday morning. Some light wintry mix may linger across the eastern Panhandle through Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.