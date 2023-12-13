Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wet Wednesday, and then some!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re already seeing overnight showers continue throughout the region pre-sunrise Wednesday morning, and we’re expecting this rain to continue all day long! We’ll see on/off showers for the better part of your Wednesday, with otherwise dreary and damp conditions. Models are still maintaining that snow will begin in the far northwest this afternoon and evening, and really get going Thursday, where several inches will be possible in places like Union and Cimarron counties. Latest model data suggests snow may not push as far southwest as we previously thought, but a few flakes could still be seen near Amarillo, with light accumulations. Moisture moves out early Friday, leaving a mostly clear and quiet weekend ahead of us.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Commons at St. Anthony's construction now over 50% complete (Source: KFDA)
The Commons at St. Anthony’s construction now over 50% complete

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on ongoing rain, and how snow chances look!
Sheldens Wet Wednesday Update 12/13
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Wet Day Followed By A Wintry Day
A Wet Day Followed By A Wintry Day
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wet And Wintry