Wet Wednesday, and then some!

We’re already seeing overnight showers continue throughout the region pre-sunrise Wednesday morning, and we’re expecting this rain to continue all day long! We’ll see on/off showers for the better part of your Wednesday, with otherwise dreary and damp conditions. Models are still maintaining that snow will begin in the far northwest this afternoon and evening, and really get going Thursday, where several inches will be possible in places like Union and Cimarron counties. Latest model data suggests snow may not push as far southwest as we previously thought, but a few flakes could still be seen near Amarillo, with light accumulations. Moisture moves out early Friday, leaving a mostly clear and quiet weekend ahead of us.

