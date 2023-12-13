Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Wet Day Followed By A Wintry Day

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next storm system will be approaching the Panhandle through the day on Wednesday. Ahead of this storm scattered showers will develop and move across the Panhandle. Rain chances become higher through the afternoon and evening. Showers will start and stop through the day with some moderate to briefly heavy downpours possible. On Thursday as the main storm center moves over the region there will be enough cold air to create some wet snow across the northern half of the Panhandle. At this time, with changes likely, one to two inches of snow is possible north of I-40. Two to four inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts, is possible across the northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. The storm will move away from the region early Friday and sun will return for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

A Wet Day Followed By A Wintry Day
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wet And Wintry
Wet And Wintry
Shelden has the latest on cloudy skies and rain and snow chances!
Shelden's Tuesday Morning Update 12/12