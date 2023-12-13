A Wet Day Followed By A Wintry Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next storm system will be approaching the Panhandle through the day on Wednesday. Ahead of this storm scattered showers will develop and move across the Panhandle. Rain chances become higher through the afternoon and evening. Showers will start and stop through the day with some moderate to briefly heavy downpours possible. On Thursday as the main storm center moves over the region there will be enough cold air to create some wet snow across the northern half of the Panhandle. At this time, with changes likely, one to two inches of snow is possible north of I-40. Two to four inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts, is possible across the northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. The storm will move away from the region early Friday and sun will return for the weekend.

