West Texas A&M basketball teams defeat Texas A&M International

By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Texas A&M International on Tuesday.

The men’s team won 71-45, never trailing. The Buffs were led by Larry Wise, who filled the stat sheet with a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Mackenzie Morgan and Kieran Elliott also finished the game in double figures, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Dustdevils were stifled on the offensive front, with no players reaching more than 8 points. Matthew Okoye was the only player on the team who finished above 50% from the field.

On the women’s side, the Lady Buffs won 71-61. They only trailed in the opening minutes of the game, when TAMIU made the first basket to take a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Buffs were led by Wellington High alum Kyla Kane, who scored a game-high 25 points and was 12/12 from the free throw line. Azia Himeur and Nyalam Thabach each had 14 points. Thabach also turned in a dominant performance on the boards, with a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Dustdevils were led by Raiana Brown, who scored 25 points.

The teams will each travel to play in tournaments next, with the women’s team competing in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, and the men’s team competing in the High Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday.

The Lady Buffs will face #16 Montana State-Billings on Saturday and St. Mary’s on Sunday, with each game at 6:00 p.m. CST.

The Buffs will play #8 Colorado Mesa on Monday and Rogers State on Tuesday, with each game at 2:00 p.m. CST.

