Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Spurs' Bassey to miss remainder of season after tearing ACL in NBA G League game

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

Bassey was on an NBA G League assignment when he hurt his left knee Sunday in the Austin Spurs’ game with the Texas Legends in Dallas. The Spurs announced the severity of Bassey’s injury on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Bassey played 19 games with San Antonio this season and was averaging 3.3 points, four rebounds, 1.1 assists and 10.8 minutes. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 35 games with San Antonio last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
The Commons at St. Anthony's construction now over 50% complete (Source: KFDA)
The Commons at St. Anthony’s construction now over 50% complete

Latest News

LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
Generic Basketball
Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Doncic, Hardaway led Mavs over Lakers 127-125 in LA's first game since winning NBA Cup
Logo
Mavericks face the Lakers on 3-game win streak