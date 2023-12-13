Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys:

Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa talks to us about Cowboys taking the division lead, how much a win like that means for the team and more!

Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD:

Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker chats with us about their successful football season, how much consistency matters and more!

Nathan Heuer, Amarillo College:

Amarillo College Sports Information Director Nathan Heuer tells us about the school’s big announcement, upgrades coming for year two and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game

Latest News

Jayli Franklin gets ready to serve in West Plains big win over Palo Duro.
14 Texas Panhandle volleyball players named to All-State team
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker chats with us about football success
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker chats with us about football success
SPORTS DRIVE: RJ Ochoa on the Cowboys taking the division lead
SPORTS DRIVE: RJ Ochoa on the Cowboys taking the division lead
SPORTS DRIVE: Nathan Heuer tells us about Amarillo College's big announcement
SPORTS DRIVE: Nathan Heuer tells us about Amarillo College's big announcement