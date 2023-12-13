SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys:

Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa talks to us about Cowboys taking the division lead, how much a win like that means for the team and more!

Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD:

Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker chats with us about their successful football season, how much consistency matters and more!

Nathan Heuer, Amarillo College:

Amarillo College Sports Information Director Nathan Heuer tells us about the school’s big announcement, upgrades coming for year two and more!

