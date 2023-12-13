Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our northwest, bringing some wintry weather impacts along with it.

A wide-variety of winter weather impacts are expected.
A wide-variety of winter weather impacts are expected.

Rain is expected to switch over to snow late Wednesday afternoon, which could start accumulating rather quickly.

With the way this system is setting up, snow fall is expected to be very heavy and wet, bringing a host of wintry weather impacts to our forecast.

Of course, with snow, slick surfaces and limited visibility as snow falls can be anticipated, but also with several inches expected and due to its wet nature, snow loading will be a concern, as buildup can quickly become very heavy on surfaces.

Snow is likely to expand south and east by Thursday afternoon, but maybe not quite to Amarillo.
Snow is likely to expand south and east by Thursday afternoon, but maybe not quite to Amarillo.
Later on Thursday, snow stays to the north.
Later on Thursday, snow stays to the north.

Going into Thursday, we’ll see snow expand more towards the south, around a line from the Guymon to Dumas area.

A few inches could be seen here, but heavier totals stay within the current Winter Storm Warning.

Starting Wednesday into Thursday, several winter related advisories and warnings go into effect.
Starting Wednesday into Thursday, several winter related advisories and warnings go into effect.

Here in Amarillo, we could see a few snowflakes and light accumulation going into Thursday, but the further south and east you area, rain will be the dominant form of precipitation.

Of course, if overnight lows drop below 32°, re-freezing will cause issues into Friday morning, when this current system moves out.

7 day supercast starting 12/14
7 day supercast starting 12/14

As always, you can find your latest local forecast here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have snow pictures you would like to share with us? Submit them here for a chance to be featured online and on TV:

