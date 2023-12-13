Christmas in the Sky returns to Hodgetown Stadium this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company invite the public to the third annual Christmas in the Sky Celebration will be this Friday, December 15 at Hodgetown Stadium.

The gates will open at 5:45 p.m. with the fireworks display scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge for this event.

More than 14,000 people have attended the past two years, enjoying complimentary hot chocolate, milk and warm cookies along with the Christmas-themed fireworks displays.

“We are so excited to have Amarillo come join our family and colleagues as we celebrate our year and kick off the Christmas season. Getting to celebrate with Amarillo the last two years has become a treasured part of our family’s and companies’ Christmas tradition,” said Alex Fairly. “And doing it at Hodgetown with the help of the Sod Poodles’ amazing staff is the icing on the cake. We’ve added a few things this year and we look forward to seeing everyone again.”

“We are equally excited to partner with the Fairlys, who have entrusted us with hosting this uniquely festive event for a third year in a row,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “There is no event like this in the country, and getting to be part of bringing so many families and friends together at Hodgetown is our distinct pleasure. Alex asked us to step up the fireworks show this year, so come join us again.”

Christmas in the Sky does not have any reserved seating in the main seating bowl of Hodgetown, and all seats are first-come basis.

Guests will be subjected to all stadium policies, including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted.

There will be three concession stands open for the guests to grab their complimentary hot chocolate, milk and cookies from the time the gates open until the start of the fireworks display.

For questions, contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at 806-803-7762.

