Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Christmas in the Sky returns to Hodgetown Stadium this Friday

Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company invite the public to the third annual Christmas in the...
Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company invite the public to the third annual Christmas in the Sky Celebration will be this Friday, December 15 at Hodgetown Stadium.(Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company invite the public to the third annual Christmas in the Sky Celebration will be this Friday, December 15 at Hodgetown Stadium.

The gates will open at 5:45 p.m. with the fireworks display scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge for this event.

More than 14,000 people have attended the past two years, enjoying complimentary hot chocolate, milk and warm cookies along with the Christmas-themed fireworks displays.

“We are so excited to have Amarillo come join our family and colleagues as we celebrate our year and kick off the Christmas season. Getting to celebrate with Amarillo the last two years has become a treasured part of our family’s and companies’ Christmas tradition,” said Alex Fairly. “And doing it at Hodgetown with the help of the Sod Poodles’ amazing staff is the icing on the cake. We’ve added a few things this year and we look forward to seeing everyone again.”

“We are equally excited to partner with the Fairlys, who have entrusted us with hosting this uniquely festive event for a third year in a row,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “There is no event like this in the country, and getting to be part of bringing so many families and friends together at Hodgetown is our distinct pleasure. Alex asked us to step up the fireworks show this year, so come join us again.”

Christmas in the Sky does not have any reserved seating in the main seating bowl of Hodgetown, and all seats are first-come basis.

Guests will be subjected to all stadium policies, including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted.

There will be three concession stands open for the guests to grab their complimentary hot chocolate, milk and cookies from the time the gates open until the start of the fireworks display.

For questions, contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at 806-803-7762.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game

Latest News

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 45 rural health care organizations are...
New Mexico rural health care organizations awarded $80 million in grants
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’