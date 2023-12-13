The Bridge: Ensuring online safety during the holiday break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle students are gearing up for an extended break from school, as Christmas break approaches.

While being away from school, many children may have more free time and access to their devices.

Many may also be gifted technology for Christmas. The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says during the break, parents need to pay attention to what their children are doing online.

One innocent search could lead to your child finding a dangerous site.

“They can end up on sex sites, they could end up in trafficking sites very quick and they can end up in chat rooms and forums that are not for children and they can become targets of predators,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says 50 percent of children say they’ve been exposed to pornography and the average age of exposure is 11 and a half years old.

“We definitely don’t want kids being exposed to those things because once those things are triggered for children, it’s very hard to turn that kind of content off for kids because then it begins that exploration and the knowledge that goes way beyond their age that they should know,” said Bohannon.

Bohannon says parents need to take the extra time to set up parental controls, which you can find in your phone’s settings or you can also use third party apps.

“So that they aren’t just accessing the internet and sites that maybe are not age appropriate for them and so just really making sure that those controls are set. Time limits are put on there, so that kids are not just spending all day, every day, just in front of those devices or in front of a TV,” said Bohannon.

She says you should not only set a bedtime for your child, but also for their devices.

Beyond the safety aspect, the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says devices, especially social media, can impact mental health.

“They’re only posting the happy times that leads to a lot of depression and anxiety and people feeling like they’re not always happy, they’re not always successful, things aren’t always going great in their lives. The reality is that’s not true for everybody in anybody’s lives. Everybody has ups and downs, but there can be a misconception online, where you’re seeing just the good things in other people’s lives,” said Bobbi Britto, clinical director for mental health services, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center also encourages parents to check their child’s devices often and know what they are doing.

