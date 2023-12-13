Amarillo Police Department approved for over $200,00 for surveillance and monitoring technologies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The approval for the purchase of new equipment was made earlier today by the City Council.

The installation of the systems will be set to cover a large portion of the city. 40 License Plate Reader cameras and a Sparrowhawk Radar for APD drones will be used for violent crime investigations, mission person cases, identification of stolen cars, and other crime reduction and apprehension efforts by law enforcement.

“Sometimes when these people do these robberies or assaults, they’ll do multiple before we even catch them and multiple people are victims where this gives us no guarantees that we’re going to catch them right away, but it gives us a better chance of that because we have more information available to help us with that investigation,” said Carla Burr, sergeant, Amarillo Police Department.

Amarillo Police Department aims to install these advanced technologies within the next year.

