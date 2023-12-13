Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police Department approved for over $200,00 for surveillance and monitoring technologies

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The approval for the purchase of new equipment was made earlier today by the City Council.

The installation of the systems will be set to cover a large portion of the city. 40 License Plate Reader cameras and a Sparrowhawk Radar for APD drones will be used for violent crime investigations, mission person cases, identification of stolen cars, and other crime reduction and apprehension efforts by law enforcement.

“Sometimes when these people do these robberies or assaults, they’ll do multiple before we even catch them and multiple people are victims where this gives us no guarantees that we’re going to catch them right away, but it gives us a better chance of that because we have more information available to help us with that investigation,” said Carla Burr, sergeant, Amarillo Police Department.

Amarillo Police Department aims to install these advanced technologies within the next year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

The Dalhart Police Department has been busy collecting toys and hygiene items through the Blue...
‘It’s been overwhelming’: Dalhart ‘Blue Santa Program’ providing toys and essentials for kids
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Source: City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo approves $20 million in debt to help fund sewer project
Ruben heads to Oklahoma to learn about Boise City being bombed during World War II.
Ruben on the Road: Boise City bombed during World War II