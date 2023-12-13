Who's Hiring?
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park

City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and damage at John Stiff Memorial Park.(Credit: KFDA and COA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break-ins and damage at John Stiff Memorial Park.

Graffiti seems to be an issue over much of the park, specifically the skating area.

“At that particular area of the park, we see a lot of graffiti and vandalism. We actually have one full-time staff member that all she does is remove graffiti,” said Michael Kashuba, director of parks and recreation for the City of Amarillo.

Parks and Rec went before the city council and reported 13 various incidents of vandalism, break-ins and robberies since June.

“We talked about some of our short-term actions that we are working on in terms of setting up some cameras and working with APD on some increased patrols,” said Kashuba.

Two license plate readers and six cameras will be installed.

The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind the public that there are consequences for getting caught.

“If we catch them in the act, then they’re arrested or issued a ticket depending on what the level of damage is. Because vandalism is a monetary amount for the damage that’s done,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer for APD.

City council had no immediate solutions, but long-term goals are to eliminate dead-end parking lots, increase surveillance and locking gates for added security.

“So our next steps are we are still working on our cameras. But then also council asked us to take a look at some options in terms of potentially closing the park a little bit earlier, maybe eight o’clock, and also some temporary closures maybe until spring,” said Kashuba.

Parks and Rec is also looking at costs to light John Stiff park at night. The department will continue to update city council with its findings.

