Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo College announces NIL parternership with Opendorse

Amarillo College is the first WJCAC school to make a deal with Opendorse.
Amarillo College is the first WJCAC school to make a deal with Opendorse.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that the school will be partnering with Opendorse to help facilitate NIL opportunities for student athletes.

Athletes for the Badgers teams will be able to create profiles on Opendorse which will allow them to field and accept different deals or endorsements from interested parties.

“Our partnership with them speaks to us wanting to progress our athletic program in a similar facet as the academic side has done here at Amarillo College.” Nathan Heuer, the school’s new sports information director, said on Sports Drive Wednesday afternoon. “This is for the student athletes and to give our student athletes the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness. This Opendorse platform provides the best avenue available out there for them to do that.”

Heuer also highlighted how this deal for Amarillo College will be different from what fans see at the high-end Division I level.

“Boosters through collectives pay these big-time quarterbacks millions of dollars to come to their [school]. It’s like free agency at the college level. Now, that’s through a collective and this is not a collective, so that’s where the distinguishment is.

“Businesses can go on there and pitch a group of athletes or see what they want to offer athletes... Versus a collective at a Division I level, you’re seeing that’s almost a pay-to-play model.”

Amarillo College is the first WJCAC school to officially partner with Opendorse.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game

Latest News

Jayli Franklin gets ready to serve in West Plains big win over Palo Duro.
14 Texas Panhandle volleyball players named to All-State team
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, Toby Tucker and Nathan Heuer
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker chats with us about football success
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker chats with us about football success
SPORTS DRIVE: RJ Ochoa on the Cowboys taking the division lead
SPORTS DRIVE: RJ Ochoa on the Cowboys taking the division lead