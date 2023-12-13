Amarillo College announces NIL parternership with Opendorse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that the school will be partnering with Opendorse to help facilitate NIL opportunities for student athletes.

Athletes for the Badgers teams will be able to create profiles on Opendorse which will allow them to field and accept different deals or endorsements from interested parties.

“Our partnership with them speaks to us wanting to progress our athletic program in a similar facet as the academic side has done here at Amarillo College.” Nathan Heuer, the school’s new sports information director, said on Sports Drive Wednesday afternoon. “This is for the student athletes and to give our student athletes the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness. This Opendorse platform provides the best avenue available out there for them to do that.”

Heuer also highlighted how this deal for Amarillo College will be different from what fans see at the high-end Division I level.

“Boosters through collectives pay these big-time quarterbacks millions of dollars to come to their [school]. It’s like free agency at the college level. Now, that’s through a collective and this is not a collective, so that’s where the distinguishment is.

“Businesses can go on there and pitch a group of athletes or see what they want to offer athletes... Versus a collective at a Division I level, you’re seeing that’s almost a pay-to-play model.”

Amarillo College is the first WJCAC school to officially partner with Opendorse.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.