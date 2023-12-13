Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Alain Nziza and Victor Juarez lead Palo Duro to another big win over Randall
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took down the Randall Raiders for the second time this season, 87-69 at the House of Doom.

The #25 Dons had already taken down the #3 Raiders earlier this season in tournament action 66-50 on November 30th. This time around, things were considerably close in the first quarter before the Dons outscored Randall 32-16 in the second quarter to break things open.

Victor Juarez and Alain Nziza led that run, combining for 19 points in the quarter. Nziza finished the night with a game-high 24 points with Juarez not far behind with 23 as the Dons rolled to the victory.

With the win, Palo Duro improves to 8-3 on the year. Thier next game comes on Friday at home against the reigning 3A state finalist Childress Bobcats.

KJ Thomas led the way for Randall with 21 with Devin Baccus adding 17, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders drop just their second game of the season (both to Palo Duro). Randall will have an open date on Friday before starting up district play next week against Dumas and West Plains ahead of the Christmas break.

