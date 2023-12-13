#18 West Plains takes down Caprock on the road
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves defeated the Caprock Longhorns by a score of 69-57 on Tuesday.
West Plains was led by Ayden Rodriguez’s 15 points. Wiley Killham and Cade Bullard each had 13 points.
The Wolves got off to a hot start, outscoring the Longhorns 23-8 in the first quarter.
The Longhorns went on a run in the second quarter, but were unable to overcome the deficit.
West Plains, ranked 18th in 4A, will next play on Tuesday, December 19, at #17 Canyon.
Caprock will host Abernathy on Friday, December 15th.
