18 West Plains takes down Caprock on the road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves defeated the Caprock Longhorns by a score of 69-57 on Tuesday.

West Plains was led by Ayden Rodriguez’s 15 points. Wiley Killham and Cade Bullard each had 13 points.

The Wolves got off to a hot start, outscoring the Longhorns 23-8 in the first quarter.

The Longhorns went on a run in the second quarter, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

West Plains, ranked 18th in 4A, will next play on Tuesday, December 19, at #17 Canyon.

Caprock will host Abernathy on Friday, December 15th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.