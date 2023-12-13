Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

#18 West Plains takes down Caprock on the road

Kendall Cogburn
Kendall Cogburn(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves defeated the Caprock Longhorns by a score of 69-57 on Tuesday.

West Plains was led by Ayden Rodriguez’s 15 points. Wiley Killham and Cade Bullard each had 13 points.

The Wolves got off to a hot start, outscoring the Longhorns 23-8 in the first quarter.

The Longhorns went on a run in the second quarter, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

West Plains, ranked 18th in 4A, will next play on Tuesday, December 19, at #17 Canyon.

Caprock will host Abernathy on Friday, December 15th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with WTAMU, Brandon Rains and Jalin Conyers
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with WTAMU, Brandon Rains and Jalin Conyers
Palo Duro versus Randall
TPSN to Audio Stream the Palo Duro Boys’ Game at Randall on Tuesday
SPORTS DRIVE: Jalin Conyers tells us what's bringing him to Texas Tech
SPORTS DRIVE: Jalin Conyers tells us what's bringing him to Texas Tech
Amarillo College baseball head coach Brandon Rains talks to us about his mindset developing...
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Brandon Rains talks to us about playing at Hodgetown