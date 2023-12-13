14 Texas Panhandle volleyball players named to All-State team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) announced volleyball All-State teams and 14 players from teams in the Texas Panhandle were recognized.

Player Position Year Sienna Cavalier OH Junior Amarillo High School 5A Meredith Sanning S Senior Tascosa High School 5A Jordyn Gove OH Senior Randall High School 4A Sidney Soria S Junior Randall High School 4A Brooke Henderson OH Junior Randall High School 4A Jayli Franklin OH Senior West Plains High School 4A McCall Sims L Senior West Plains High School 4A Kyndal Blair OH Senior Hereford High School 4A Abby Howell OH Senior Bushland High School 3A Mackenzie Sims S Junior Bushland High School 3A Lillyann Shannon MB Junior Bushland High School 3A Avery Ramos S Junior Bushland High School 3A Avery Conner MB Senior Sanford-Fritch High School 2A Mercedes Ewing MB Senior Miami High School 1A

Congratulations to all the Texas Panhandle athletes honored.

