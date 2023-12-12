Wet Then Wintry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The entire Panhandle has good rain chances Wednesday through Thursday. Showers will begin to develop late Tuesday night and spread across the region on Thursday. Except for the northwestern part of the area, Union County, NM, the forecast calls for rain as opposed to snow. On Thursday a wintry mix is possible. A few inches of wet snow accumulation is possible across the northwestern and western parts of the region and specific details will come into better focus on Tuesday. The storm will move by on Friday and sun will return for the weekend.

