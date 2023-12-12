Wet, but how much?

Cloudy skies are set to dominate today, keeping highs generally in the 50°s across the region. Southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph are set to bring in much higher dew points as well. Looking forward to tonight, rain showers will begin to move in before sunrise Wednesday morning, leading to near all-day rain chances! This could lead to high rain accumulations, but once snow enters the equation, it gets a little complicated. Right now, snow could effect the northwestern to western portions of the panhandle region, with heavy wet snow expected. Right now, it’s simply too close to call on how much, if any, snow will fall, as a temperature change of as little as 1-2 degrees could bring more, or no snow at all. Check back often for updates!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.