West Texas A&M coach speaks following National Championship loss

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Volleyball season in the Texas Panhandle is officially over after this weekend, following the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs’ National Championship game.

WT fell in four sets to California State Los Angeles, and although they didn’t defend their national title, Associate Head Coach Trevor Callarman spoke to the media today on how the Lady Buffs’ locker room took pride in their runner-up season.

“It was a special year,” Callarman said. “In the locker room, it’s a disappointing moment. You go all year long and you want to win the National Championship, but there was a lot of pride in the locker room, as well, with what we put out there this season and the pride we brought back to Canyon. We opened up the floor to the team to just talk about, one more time, while we’re all in the locker room together, what this season meant. There were a lot of tears, a lot of laughs, just capturing the special things about this season.”

The Lady Buffs certainly have plenty to take pride in when looking back at this season.

They were top three in the nation in total kills, digs, assists, blocks and attacks, and finished with the fifth-best win percentage in Division II.

National Rank Category Statistic 1 Total kills 1,864 2 Total digs 2,271 2 Total assists 1,711 2 Total blocks 333.0 3 Total attacks 4,868 5 Win percentage .941 11 Hitting percentage .263 15 Blocks per set 2.43 27 Kills per set 13.61

The season may be over, but the Lady Buffs have lots to look forward to next year.

