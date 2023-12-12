Wastewater spill contained after releasing over 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater at Cliffside Lift Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wastewater overflow from a mechanical failure has been contained, according to the City of Amarillo.

Officials say the lift station at Cliffside sustained a mechanical failure resulting in the overflow from a manhole.

A total of 1,026,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released.

City officials say clean-up procedures are complete, including the vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater and application of HTH to clean remaining residual wastewater.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the City of Amarillo to minimize environmental impacts.

