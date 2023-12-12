Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges

Latest News

OnlyFans and sites like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans. Do they have legal recourse?
Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning.
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
Crews are responding to a house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road.
Crews responding to house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road