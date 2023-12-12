SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with WTAMU, Brandon Rains and Jalin Conyers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s extended WTAMU coverage or interviews with Brandon Rains and Jalin Conyers on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Extended WTAMU Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage and hears from coach Tom Brown, coach Josh Prock and track and field director Matt Stewart!

Brandon Rains, AC Baseball Head Coach:

Amarillo College baseball head coach Brandon Rains talks to us about his mindset developing players, playing at Hodgetown and more!

Jalin Conyers, Gruver Alum:

Texas Tech transfer portal commit and Gruver alum Jalin Conyers tells us what factors are bringing him to Texas Tech, how excited he is to play for coach McGuire and more!

