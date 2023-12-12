Ruben on the Road: Boise City bombed during World War II

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Oklahoma to learn about Boise City being bombed during World War II.

Jody Risley, director of Cimarron Heritage Center Museum, says on July 5, 1943, a crew from the base in Dalhart got off course. Instead of going to Conlen, Texas, they came to Boise City.

“The lights were set up around the square. They had the four lights just like they did at Conlen at the bombing base, and they dropped six bombs. They were practice bombs,” said Risley.

The practice bombs weighed 100 pounds, with 94 pounds of sand and 6 pounds of powder.

Risley says the crew didn’t realize they were in the wrong place. The sheriff and a Dalhart soldier visiting the area got together and called the right people in Dalhart to tell the crew to come back.

“But in the meantime they had dropped them, and it was mainly on north of the courthouse, but the one was quite pretty close to the courthouse,” said Risley.

Risley says the reason why the crew got off course is because the man who was the navigator had never flown the planes before. The one who was supposed to be the navigator was in the hospital to get his appendix out.

When the crew went back to Dalhart, all of the planes were checked out because nobody wanted to admit the planes had gotten off course.

“So they went to check in and there was six bombs gone out of one plane, where the rest of them had 10 gone, and so they knew that was the plane who had been on the wrong course,” said Risley.

The crew could either be martialed or go overseas, Risley said, and they all chose to go overseas.

She says they became the best bombardier crew ever, and they still hold the record today for the most bombings.

“But at Dalhart, after the bombing, on their base there, they said, ‘Remember the Alamo, remember Pearl Harbor and for God’s sake, remember Boise City,’” said Risley.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.