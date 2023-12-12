Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘It’s real, we feel it’: WTAMU companion animal program receives positive feedback in first semester

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - “Willow Kate,” a therapy dog who made her way onto the WTAMU campus this fall, has completed her first semester serving as a therapy dog for students and staff.

The therapy dog is a new addition to the campus, and is usually seen with her companion, Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer, in the natural sciences center.

The pair often walk around campus together, interact with students and even attend Dr. Newcomer’s class - the ‘Animal Companion Program,’ where students learn firsthand about the importance of these animals.

Willow Kate was introduced this past fall as a companion animal, and helps aid students in calming nerves and easing stress. The program has received positive feedback across the campus.

“It does make an impact. We looked at some articles in companion animal one, talking about the benefits of having a therapy animal in educational buildings in regard to stress and my students continue to say it’s real, we feel it,” said Dr Newcomer.

Aside from the positive emotional feedback, the program had seven students apply for a certificate in just the first semester. Dr. Newcomer hopes to see continued engagement, and growth in the program.

To follow along on the journey of Willow Kate, follow the WT Natural Sciences Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

Potter County approved $1.9 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to remodel the...
Potter County using recovery funds for detention center booking room remodel
Potter county fire and rescue logo
Potter County Fire & Rescue Department to receive new equipment and station renovations
Together We Can 2023
Thank you! Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive surpasses goal
Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week
Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week