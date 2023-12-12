‘It’s real, we feel it’: WTAMU companion animal program receives positive feedback in first semester

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - “Willow Kate,” a therapy dog who made her way onto the WTAMU campus this fall, has completed her first semester serving as a therapy dog for students and staff.

The therapy dog is a new addition to the campus, and is usually seen with her companion, Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer, in the natural sciences center.

The pair often walk around campus together, interact with students and even attend Dr. Newcomer’s class - the ‘Animal Companion Program,’ where students learn firsthand about the importance of these animals.

Willow Kate was introduced this past fall as a companion animal, and helps aid students in calming nerves and easing stress. The program has received positive feedback across the campus.

“It does make an impact. We looked at some articles in companion animal one, talking about the benefits of having a therapy animal in educational buildings in regard to stress and my students continue to say it’s real, we feel it,” said Dr Newcomer.

Aside from the positive emotional feedback, the program had seven students apply for a certificate in just the first semester. Dr. Newcomer hopes to see continued engagement, and growth in the program.

