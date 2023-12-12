‘It’s been overwhelming’: Dalhart ‘Blue Santa Program’ providing toys and essentials for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Police Department (DPD) has been busy collecting toys and hygiene items through the Blue Santa Program to give out to kids for Christmas.

“We want to help the community, we want to have a positive impact on the community. We want the community to have a positive outlook on us, so the best way to do that is to get involved with the community,” said Tommy Hughes, chief of police for the Dalhart Police Department.

Last year, the department was able to help over 400 kids. This year, the police department will be able to help 795 kids have a Christmas.

“The community has made this possible. It’s been overwhelming, the support we’ve had from the community to give back to the community,” said Hughes.

Sergeant Trevino started the program only last year, but her goal is to continue spreading holiday cheer.

“I have a passion for helping kids, especially children in my community. It makes me really happy that we’re able to provide more children this year compared to last year,” said Sergeant Erica Trevino.

Gifts will be given out Monday. Each kid will receive a toy and essential hygiene items.

However, DPD is in need of more hygiene items.

“We need blankets and then soap, toothpaste, deodorant, toothbrushes, just things of that nature,” said Hughes.

Residents can drop off donations at the police department before Friday.

