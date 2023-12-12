Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash in Parmer County.(Texas DPS)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash in Parmer County.

Officials say Monday around 6:50 a.m., a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was facing north on County Road 17 and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with US 60 near Friona.

A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 30-year-old Cinthya Guerrero of Friona was traveling west on US 60 on the inside lane.

Officials say the truck tractor crossed over the eastbound lanes of US 60 and entered the crossover in the center median to drive west on US 60.

The driver of the truck tractor failed to yield right of way and entered the west lane inside the path of Guerrero, resulting in the crash.

Officials say Guerrero was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges

Latest News

The Commons at St. Anthony's construction now over 50% complete (Source: KFDA)
The Commons at St. Anthony’s construction now over 50% complete
City of Amarillo logo
Wastewater spill contained after releasing over 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater at Cliffside Lift Station
In a society where the odds are often stacked against those who age out of foster care, one...
Against All Odds: Paving a new path for those aging out of foster care in Amarillo
Potter County approved $1.9 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to remodel the...
Potter County using recovery funds for detention center booking room remodel