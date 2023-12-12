DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash in Parmer County.

Officials say Monday around 6:50 a.m., a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was facing north on County Road 17 and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with US 60 near Friona.

A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 30-year-old Cinthya Guerrero of Friona was traveling west on US 60 on the inside lane.

Officials say the truck tractor crossed over the eastbound lanes of US 60 and entered the crossover in the center median to drive west on US 60.

The driver of the truck tractor failed to yield right of way and entered the west lane inside the path of Guerrero, resulting in the crash.

Officials say Guerrero was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.