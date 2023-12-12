Who's Hiring?
Crews responding to house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road

By Kaitlin Zamora and Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road.

Amarillo Fire Department officials say a person was injured with burns to the hands and face. They were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and spread into the attic. A vehicle was damaged.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 10 crews are at the scene, and we will provide updated information as it becomes available.

