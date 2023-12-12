Crews responding to house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a house fire near Brookwater and Tascosa Road.

Amarillo Fire Department officials say a person was injured with burns to the hands and face. They were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and spread into the attic. A vehicle was damaged.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 10 crews are at the scene, and we will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.