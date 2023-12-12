The Commons at St. Anthony’s construction now over 50% complete

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Commons at St. Anthony’s continues construction. The historic hospital is now over 50% complete.

The Commons at St. Anthony will provide 128 units of affordable rental housing for seniors and will feature community gathering areas, fitness and business centers, outdoor courtyards, and gardens.

The project broke ground in August of 2022, and the goal is to have all units completed with residents moved in by the summer of 2024.

“Not only will it benefit the residents and the people who utilize this facility, but it’s central to this side of town where we need to see this kind of economic stimulus and investment to continue moving north into the North Heights and promoting that infrastructure growth that needs to go that way,” said Cole Stanley, mayor of Amarillo.

The 164,000-square-foot independent senior living facility is for residents over 55-years-old who make less than 60 percent of the median income.

“For seniors, you’ll have some good quality housing at a reasonable price and that’s something that’s not available everywhere right now,” said Kent Hance, president of KRS Housing, LLC. “There’s a high priority for seeking these types of projects throughout the state.”

St. Anthony’s Hospital opened in 1901 and was the first hospital established in Potter County. The hospital housed the Panhandle’s first school of nursing in 1909, providing care to residents during the Depression era, and trained nurses for service in both World Wars.

The building, which has been vacant for over two decades, has damage to both the exterior and interior with broken windows, graffiti, and other types of vandalism.

