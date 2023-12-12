City of Amarillo approves $20 million in debt to help fund sewer project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo approved $20 million in debt today to help fund a substantial sewer project planned to cost a total of $71 million.

The project in northeast Amarillo will consist of 13 miles of pipe with completion planned for 2025.

The city expects continued residential and commercial development in the area.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said water and sewer rates will pay for the debt and won’t have to be increased.

