Against All Odds: Paving a new path for those aging out of foster care in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a society where the odds are often stacked against those who age out of foster care, one organization is breaking the statistics.

Against All Odds, a nonprofit, has opened its first group home in Amarillo and will be opening another in January.

“In Texas, there are 1,200 young adults who are aging out of foster care every year. Right now in the Panhandle we’re the first home, there was nothing available to these kids after age 18,” said Amber White, program director, Against All Odds.

“I would probably be out on the streets homeless, struggling, not meeting wits’ end,” said Arriyanah Oliver, resident, Against All Odds.

Against All Odds says statistics show for those aging out of foster care that 20 percent will become instantly homeless, 50 percent will develop substance abuse and 70 percent will become pregnant by the age of 21.

The nonprofit is rewriting that narrative.

“While our girls are living here, they are working or in school. They don’t pay anything to live here, all their utilities and mortgage is covered,” said White.

Residents not only find a roof over their heads, but also benefit from mentorship, life skills training and case management.

“A lot of times whenever they age out of the foster care system, they don’t go out with a sense of support from their families or from the community, so they just feel lacking in a way. And a lot of times it’s hard to navigate life without some help, especially if you didn’t have parents to kind of guide you through those steps,” said Naomi Trevino, volunteer case manager, Against All Odds.

Through Against All Odds, Oliver has gained the skills to secure a job at Texas Panhandle Centers.

“Break the curse, if it’s a never-ending cycle, like my mom is a crack head. I am breaking that cycle. I am doing better. I’m trying... The stereotypical odds of aging out of care isn’t what it has to be or what people say. You can always flip the script and put it into your own life,” said Oliver.

Against All Odds already has plans to expand once resources allow; it hopes to add homes for young women who already have children.

White says they are also always in need of donations, such as household goods.

The nonprofit has an Amazon wish list that can be found on its Facebook page.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, click here.

