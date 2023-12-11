Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is completing work on the new $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week.

This system upgrade will improve reliability in Dalhart and add capacity to serve existing needs and prepare for future growth.

“Dalhart leaders are working hard for the city’s future, and they depend on Xcel Energy to provide the power where and when it is needed. The new Ashby Substation is designed to accommodate anticipated growth as businesses expand while providing the city a second substation to help carry the load int he event of an outage,” said Sam Reese, Xcel Energy manager for Community and Economic Development.

Dalhart has always only had one substation, leaving Xcel Energy with limited options to quickly restore power in the event of a major outage. The new substation prevents overloading on the existing substation in Dalhart and provides more capacity for new customers.

“A partnership like this between Dalhart and Xcel Energy reinforces the importance of infrastructure in this region and across the state, and how impactful a strong relationship can be in getting good work accomplished,” said Joe Livingston, director of the Dalhart Economic Development Corp. “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth. It improves access to basic services such electricity, creates jobs and boosts business. Successful economic development makes our community a more attractive place to live, work and play.”

The Ashby Substation is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of East First Street and Elks Road.

