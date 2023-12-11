Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week

Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week
Xcel Energy completing work on $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is completing work on the new $11.6 million Ashby Substation in Dalhart this week.

This system upgrade will improve reliability in Dalhart and add capacity to serve existing needs and prepare for future growth.

“Dalhart leaders are working hard for the city’s future, and they depend on Xcel Energy to provide the power where and when it is needed. The new Ashby Substation is designed to accommodate anticipated growth as businesses expand while providing the city a second substation to help carry the load int he event of an outage,” said Sam Reese, Xcel Energy manager for Community and Economic Development.

Dalhart has always only had one substation, leaving Xcel Energy with limited options to quickly restore power in the event of a major outage. The new substation prevents overloading on the existing substation in Dalhart and provides more capacity for new customers.

“A partnership like this between Dalhart and Xcel Energy reinforces the importance of infrastructure in this region and across the state, and how impactful a strong relationship can be in getting good work accomplished,” said Joe Livingston, director of the Dalhart Economic Development Corp. “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth. It improves access to basic services such electricity, creates jobs and boosts business. Successful economic development makes our community a more attractive place to live, work and play.”

The Ashby Substation is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of East First Street and Elks Road.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new barbeque place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Department is issuing a warning about the potential fire risk from...
Amarillo Fire Department warns of fire risk from lithium-ion batteries
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo
christmas lights generic
Where to find Christmas light displays in the Texas Panhandle