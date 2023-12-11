Who's Hiring?
Where to find Christmas light displays in the Texas Panhandle

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday season in full swing, you may be on the search for festive light displays in Texas Panhandle neighborhoods.

Here is a list of community events and neighborhood light displays to enjoy this month!

Village of Bishop Hills:

This year’s Village of Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular tour will benefit the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club eyewear fundraiser.

Event organizers say lights will be on nightly from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and the tour will run from this Friday until Dec. 26.

For more information on the Downtown Lions Club or the fundraiser, visit the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club website.

Maxwell’s Magical Christmas:

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm has turned into Maxwell’s Magical Christmas for the holiday season.

The farm will host around 20 attractions, including its Trail of Lights, lighted hayride trail, Christmas Gift Market and a grand entrance from Santa around 6 p.m. every evening.

The family fun will last until Dec. 23.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Tangled Lights at Starlight Ranch:

Starlight Ranch is hosting a Christmas light show with Tangled Lights Productions.

The event features the Hanging Pixel Gardens with 4,000 pixels hanging from the ceiling, the Tangled Lights Main Show with over 20,000 lights, and a Christmas Concert where guests can control lights on the stage for Santa.

You can see the light display on weekends now until Dec. 30.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Candy Cane Lane:

Candy Cane Lane, located at 7118 Gainsborough Road in Amarillo, features several different community events and figures throughout the month of December.

Candy Cane Lane Lights are on nightly, with regular visits from Santa Chrys.

If you would like to add to this list, please email newsroom@newschannel10.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

