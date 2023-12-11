TPSN to Audio Stream the Palo Duro Boys’ Game at Randall on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3rd-ranked Randall boys basketball team has lost just one game so far this season. It came at the hands of the Palo Duro Dons in the Frenship Tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The rematch is coming up on Tuesday at Randall High.

TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.