TPSN to Audio Stream the Palo Duro Boys’ Game at Randall on Tuesday

Palo Duro versus Randall
Palo Duro versus Randall(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3rd-ranked Randall boys basketball team has lost just one game so far this season. It came at the hands of the Palo Duro Dons in the Frenship Tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The rematch is coming up on Tuesday at Randall High.

TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

To listen to the game, click here.

