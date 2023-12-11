Who's Hiring?
Thank you! Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive surpasses goal

By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive surpassed the $250,000 goal.

This year, we set a goal of collecting $250,000 in our annual food and fund drive.

The latest update from the High Plains Food Bank showed fundraising efforts to have reached more than $260,000.

The food bank says they are still adding donations that came through the weekend.

Through these donations, the High Plains Food Bank will be able to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families right here in the Texas Panhandle.

The High Plains Food Bank serves more than seven million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Because of your generosity, these families will not go without food this holiday season.

If you weren’t able to donate during the food drive, you can always place a secure online donation to the High Plains Food Bank. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

