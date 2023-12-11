Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Torrey Miller, Mike Roden and Tate Lombard
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Torrey Miller, Mike Roden and Tate Lombard on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Torrey Miller, WTAMU Volleyball:

WTAMU volleyball outside hitter Torrey Miller talks to us about finishing as national runner-ups, ending her final season as a Lady Buff and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about the end of the high school football season, previews the Palo Duro vs Randall basketball game tomorrow and more!

Tate Lombard, Canyon Girls Basketball:

Canyon girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard tells us about the team’s start to the season, looking ahead at district play and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

