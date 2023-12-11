Who's Hiring?
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
By Ruben Flores
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.

William Alexander, Memphis ISD superintendent, says Macaela Graham has always exceeded expectations, whether it’s in the academic or athletic realms.

“So she’s always just been a fabulous student and when she sets her mind to something, you know she’s going to achieve it,” said Alexander.

Senior Macaela Graham says she graduated from Clarendon College with her Associate of Science degree.

“I started early, which was my sophomore year. I started taking dual credit and classes that weren’t dual credit, and I also did a lot of classes in the summer. That was not much of a fun summer,” said Graham.

She definitely takes advantage of the time she has in the classroom and uses as much of it as she can, Graham says.

After practice, she says she always goes down to do her homework.

“There’s been times on the bus, bus rides home, everyone’s asleep but I have to pull out my computer, finish my work,” said Graham.

Superintendent Alexander says it’s extremely important for the student body to see one of their peers graduate college.

“You know, this is the second year in a row this has happened. Last year, Maggie Cook graduated with an Associate of Arts degree and now Macaela’s graduated,” said Alexander.

They’re trying to create a trend and hopefully next year have somebody step up and graduate as well, says Alexander.

“Especially coming from a small town, they don’t know that hey, there are opportunities you can start and it means a lot to show these younger kids,” said Graham.

Graham says she wants her sister to know she can do big things as well.

It’s huge not only for the student, Alexander says, but its also the parents that save thousands of dollars doing it this way. The high school has all of the courses through Clarendon College.

“So I got accepted into A&M and I plan to go down there to College Station and finish my degree. I have two more years and then hopefully I’ll get accepted into their dental program,” said Graham.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

