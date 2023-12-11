Queens of the Court: Canyon Lady Eagles

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Being a Canyon Lady Eagle without a doubt comes with a reputation.

A reputation of winning.

That winning tradition that started in the 1960′s and is still present to this day.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Canyon High School girl’s basketball head coach Tate Lombard said. “I grew up where women’s basketball, girl’s basketball in Canyon has been great forever, so whenever I got into coaching, I never even thought about coaching the men’s side. It was I wanted to be a girl’s basketball coach.”

The Canyon Lady Eagles program has accumulated 20 state titles, with the last one coming in the 2020-21 season.

Wearing purple and white is something that the current Lady Eagles’ team takes pride in.

“I definitely didn’t think I would be in Canyon basketball,” Canyon junior guard/forward Jaylee Moss said. “This is just an honor.”

“Being able to have coaches that have won multiple state championships, their coaching abilities and what they say to you, it means the world to have them,” Canyon junior forward Sydnee Winfrey said.

Winfrey and Moss were once the little girls watching and cheering on the Lady Eagles from the stands. Now, they are that role model.

“You know they are watching you, so your character, your game, the way you act, they reflect off that,” Winfrey said. “Just knowing that they are watching, people look up to you, so you got to do your best.”

“It’s crazy,” Moss said. “Hopefully I see little kids one day and hopefully they come up to me and are like ‘Oh you play basketball, I look up to you,’ Hopefully it’s like that.”

For Winfrey, her inspirations are her sisters.

“Kenadee (Winfrey) for sure,” Winfrey said. “She was in the gym everyday working and putting in effort, so just seeing how much she got better and making time on her own, and then going to play Division I basketball at UNLV (University of Nevada at Las Vegas),”

Even with Canyon’s rich tradition, every year the team is different. There are different personalities, different styles of play, and ultimately a different theme.

“Ours is ‘Always Us,’” Coach Lombard said. “We got that from Oregon women’s basketball a few years back. So regardless what is going on, stick together, it is always about is. You can only control what you control,”

All in all, there is still one thing at the forefront of every Lady Eagles’ mind.

“Definitely going to state,” Moss said when asked about the team’s goals. “We want to go to state, we want to win state, we want to make it far and we want to do it as a team.”

For Canyon’s full 2023-24 schedule Click Here.

